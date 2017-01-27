UNC Recruiting: Jalek Felton gets shout out from Steph Curry

Jalek Felton getting high praise from NBA MVP Steph Curry

Steph Curry is the two-time reigning NBA MVP and led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship in 2015. He was the catalyst for the Warriors’ 73-win season in 2016 and the league’s scoring champion with over 30 points per game.

His team currently holds a three-game lead in the ultra-competitive Western Conference and recently beat the reigning NBA champs by 35 points.

That doesn’t stop him from taking notice of the talented players that come through his summer camps.

Curry took to Instagram Friday night to send a shout out to Jalek Felton, North Carolina’s five-star recruit out of Columbia, South Carolina.

S/O my guy @thej5show. Keep killing. Finish strong this season bro A video posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Last summer, Felton participated in Curry’s annual “Stephen Curry Select Camp”, an invite-only event for the nation’s top guard prospects. Curry sends out a personalized invitation to the 20 guards who attend the camp.

In fact, this isn’t the first time that Curry has publicly made mention of Felton. After Felton attended the prestigious camp last summer, Curry had the following to say about the talented combo guard:

“Ready to see my guy [Jalek Felton] shine on the next stage! Big time IQ and hunger for the game…Go time #UNC”

Felton represents the lone five-star commit for North Carolina in the class of 2017, though the Tar Heels have three other players in the class who should immediately impact the team with their size and ability to provide depth.

Felton followed in his uncle’s footsteps when he committed to UNC over two years ago. He and the Carolina faithful hope he follows suit by winning a national championship, too.

This article originally appeared on