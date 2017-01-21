UNC Recruiting: Jalek Felton explodes for 41 points…again.

Jalek Felton scores 41 points en route to blowout victory

Apparently, Jalek Felton’s favorite number is 41.

For the second time in less than a week, the 2017 North Carolina commit scored 41 points for Gray Collegiate. This time, it was part of a 90-17 blowout victory over Johnson High School.

On Monday, Felton scored 41 points in Gray Collegiate’s 73-58 victory over A.C. Flora in the Crescent Construction MLK Bash at Eau Claire High.

NEW Jalek Felton (@Jalek05) Scores 41 in HUGE 90-17 Win | Coming off 41 pt Game vs Christian Brown & AC Flora (LINK) https://t.co/LplfdFq5VC pic.twitter.com/Xg8mKYCQpn — Webb Wellman (@BALLisLIFEeast) January 21, 2017

Felton, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound combo guard out of Columbia, South Carolina, has been scorching the nets since being left off of the McDonald’s All-American roster last Sunday.

Perhaps, he took the omission personally.

“Things happen for a reason, but I just used it to fuel me coming into this game right here,” Felton said after his first 41-point outburst. “My family was always behind and pushed, and told me good things are going to happen.”

And after last night’s performance, it definitely appears as if a trend is forming.

In any event, it’s a welcomed pattern for his teammates and coaches at Gray Collegiate as well as the North Carolina basketball program that he is set to join in the fall.

Felton is a legacy player at the University of North Carolina, following in the footsteps of his uncle, Raymond Felton, who played at UNC from 2002 to 2005. The latter finished his career by winning the 2005 National Championship and obviously, the younger Felton hopes to carry on that tradition.

Felton is the 28th-ranked player in the 2017 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the consensus No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina and the top combo guard in the class.

