UNC Recruiting: 2018 target Zion Williamson scores 48, eclipses 2,000 career points

2018 UNC target Zion Williamson scores 48, eclipses 2,000 career points.

Going into Friday night’s game against Oakbrook Prep, Spartanburg Day School junior Zion Williamson needed 36 points to reach 2,000 career points.

By halftime, he had 26 points and was well on his way to reaching the remarkable milestone.

He began the second half with a couple of layups, an unassisted dunk, an alley-oop and a resounding dunk that put him at the 2,000-point mark.

Play was briefly stopped so that Williamson could pose for photos and celebrate the feat with his teammates and coaches. The team and its cheerleaders interacted with fans as the crowd chanted Williamson’s name.

“It means a lot to me,” Williamson told the Herald-Journal. “I’m just glad that I got to do it and enjoy it with my teammates and my school.”

Williamson finished the game with 48 points and Spartanburg Day won by a final score of 78-39.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward is one of the most coveted players in the class of 2018. He is the No. 2 player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite as well as the top player at his position and the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams has prioritized Williamson in recent months in hopes of landing the elite five-star prospect. 247Sports reports that Williams is scheduled to visit Williamson later this week. It would be the second time in just over a month that the Hall-of-Fame coach has done so.

Williamson currently has offers from Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA and Virginia among others.

