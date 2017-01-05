UNC in the NBA: Harrison Barnes flourishing in lead role

Harrison Barnes making push for All-Star selection, backing up max contract

Widespread criticism surrounded the Dallas Mavericks’ free agency acquisition of Harrison Barnes this past July.

Even Mavericks fans scoffed at the notion that a player of Barnes’ caliber could be worth the amount of money being thrown around in preliminary conversations.

After four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Barnes was squarely on the trading block, given the team’s push to sign six-time All-NBA forward Kevin Durant.

Barnes was in a good position to sign a big contract, but many did not anticipate the near nine-figure amount that he and the Mavericks agreed on just days before the Warriors finalized their deal to acquire Durant.

For the Mavericks, it was a move intended to help stabilize a team that was unable to sign crucial free agents like Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. For the Warriors, it was a move to add a top-five NBA player to a roster that already included reigning MVP Stephen Curry and sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

The amount that Barnes and the Mavericks settled on? Four years and $95 million.

So it’s reasonable that the Dallas faithful would have concerns about putting that much money into a player who had never averaged better than 11.7 points or five-and-a-half rebounds in any of his first four seasons.

Barnes has silenced his doubters though, leading the team in minutes and points per game. He’s second on the team in rebounds per game and third in field-goal percentage. For the season, he’s averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

And although his three-point shooting percentage (33.6) has decreased from the previous season’s mark of 38.3, his overall field-goal percentage is actually a fraction higher. He’s scored 20 or more points on 19 occasions this season and has a PER (Player Efficiency Rating) of 17.72.

While Barnes’ individual numbers have been solid, his team’s performance has been less than stellar. And Barnes cannot do it alone. It’s going to take a stronger supporting cast, including a healthy and productive Dirk Nowitzki, for the Mavericks to make any waves in a wildly competitive Western Conference.

So even though the results on the court may not be what Mavericks fans had hoped for or anticipated, there’s a silver lining to owner Mark Cuban extending the largest contract in team history.

Barnes has validated himself and the money spent on his services, if nothing else. He’s proven that he is a reliable player and go-to scorer when not in the shadow of a handful of future Hall-of-Famers.

With a little bit of help from the 2017 NBA Draft and some good luck in free agency, Barnes and the Mavericks could be in a playoff push this time next season.

If they are, look for Barnes to be at the center of it.

