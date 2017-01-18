UNC Basketball: Tony Bradley set to return at Boston College

Tony Bradley set to return to UNC lineup on Saturday

After suffering a concussion last Wednesday against Wake Forest, freshman big man Tony Bradley is set to return to the UNC rotation according to head coach Roy Williams.

“Unless something’s happened that I don’t know about, Tony will be able to practice tomorrow, and if he goes through practice all right, he’ll play this weekend,” Williams said during a phone interview Tuesday night.

Bradley has missed the Tar Heels’ last two games as a result of the concussion that he suffered last week at Wake Forest when grabbing a rebound and attempting to go back up for a shot. The collision that ensued immediately forced Bradley to the floor where he made solid contact with the back of his head.

Although Bradley is one of the first Tar Heels off the bench and a pivotal piece of the team’s front court, UNC has performed well in his absence.

Senior power Forward Isaiah Hicks has scored 20 or more points in each of the last two games, victories over Florida State and Syracuse. Sophomore power forward Luke Maye snagged 15 rebounds against the Seminoles, setting a new career-high for himself. And Kennedy Meeks and Justin Jackson recorded double-doubles against the Orange, combining for 11 offensive rebounds.

So while North Carolina is clearly capable of winning without Bradley, it’ll be a luxury to have him back. He’s incredibly valuable for both his size and his impact on the Tar Heels’ depth.

Bradley has played in 18 of North Carolina’s 20 games this season, averaging 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game.

This article originally appeared on