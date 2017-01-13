UNC Basketball: Tony Bradley OUT against Florida State

UNC’s Tony Bradley ruled out for game against Florida State

Freshman big man Tony Bradley has officially been ruled out for North Carolina’s matchup with Florida State on Saturday.

Bradley suffered a concussion in the first half of UNC’s game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night.

After pulling down an offensive rebound and attempting to back go up for a shot, Bradley collided with a Wake Forest player and subsequently fell to the ground. He immediately clutched his head in obvious pain.

Roy Williams, accompanied by team trainers, tended to Bradley and after a few moments he was helped off the court and into the locker room. He was noticeable disoriented as he walked to the locker room, stumbling and requiring the help of UNC assistants to get to the locker room.

He did not return to the game and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Although we don’t have any additional information at this time, Bradley will continue to go through normal concussion protocol and be assessed again at a later time.

