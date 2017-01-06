UNC Basketball: Theo Pinson to play against NC State

UNC’s rotation gets a boost with the return of a junior wing

He’s back!

The North Carolina Tar Heels will get an important player back to their rotation when they host the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday.

Before Friday’s practice, head coach Roy Williams said he expects junior wing Theo Pinson to make his return for Saturday’s game.

Pinson has been sidelined all season with a broken foot but has recently participated in pregame warmups with the team. He hinted that he could have played in the Clemson game.

Williams made the announcement saying barring any setback between Friday’s practice and Saturday night, he expects Pinson to play.

As for a minutes limit? Don’t expect one from Williams. He told reporters that he doesn’t see that happening with Pinson:

Roy says Theo Pinson won't be on any kind of minute limit tomorrow night. Will be a see how he does sort of thing. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) January 6, 2017

As soon as Roy made the announcement, Pinson crashed the press conference much like he did during the Tar Heels Final Four run in 2016.

Williams joked that he changed his mind and Pinson won’t be playing.

For the Tar Heels, it’s a big piece back into their rotation as they’ve struggled through the first two games of ACC play. They could very easily be 0-2 and sitting at the bottom of a tough conference.

But as it stands, they are 1-1 and are approaching a big game against the Wolfpack in their home opener.

Pinson averaged 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2015-16 for the Tar Heels.

