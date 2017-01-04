UNC Basketball: Theo Pinson to play against NC State?

Is the return of Theo Pinson here? It might happen Saturday night against NC State

North Carolina Tar Heels fans might be seeing a familiar face on the court this Saturday when the team hosts the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Junior wing Theo Pinson is close to returning and could make his debut against the Wolfpack in the Tar Heels third ACC game.

Pinson has missed the entire season with a broken left foot. He had surgery back in October with a timetable of ACC play to return.

If it were up to Pinson, he would have played against Clemson on Tuesday night.

#UNC's Theo Pinson said he's had two full practices, recovering from foot injury: "Moving in the right direction. I wanted to play tonight." — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) January 4, 2017

He participated in pregame routines and even had his warmups on before the game. But as the game started, Pinson was on the bench and remained there.

The News & Observer’s Andrew Carter caught up with Pinson after the game to discuss his status and it looks like he could play if he’s cleared.

Here’s what Carter wrote:

“I hope I can play,” he said. “It depends on when coach puts me in, when Doug (Halverson) and Jonas (Sahratian) say, ‘Theo, you can go do everything.’”

Getting Pinson back would be a big boost for the Tar Heels. They’ve missed his defensive presence on the floor, especially against Kentucky when Malik Monk torched the Tar Heels for 47 points.

Pinson is arguably UNC’s best defensive player, which showed last season during a Final Four run.

He’s also another scoring option for the Tar Heels on the perimeter, giving UNC’s rotation a boost when he returns.

The status of Pinson is something to monitor this week as UNC prepares for their ACC home opener on Saturday.

