UNC Basketball: Theo Pinson to miss another game

Roy Williams provided a small update on junior wing Theo Pinson as he met with reporters on Monday

The North Carolina Tar Heels really missed Theo Pinson in their loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Pinson injured his foot in the Tar Heels win over Virginia Tech last Thursday and was in a walking boot watching UNC struggle offensively.

But it looks as if the Tar Heels will be without Pinson a little longer.

Head coach Roy Willims didn’t have much to say about Pinson’s injury on Monday but did reveal that the junior wing would miss Tuesday’s game against Pitt.

Williams revealed the news on a conference call with reporters on Monday and said he’s “hopeful” that Pinson will be back this season.

Roy says he has no clarity on Pinson situation. Says he's "hopeful" he's back, but no info. Hoping for some later today. Won't play vs. Pitt — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) January 30, 2017

UNC has revealed very little on Pinson’s injury which could be either good or bad news. They are usually pretty quick on injury updates but haven’t said much regarding this one.

It seems as if the Tar Heels are still evaluating it and looking at their options.

Rushing Pinson back would do no good for the team as they need him healthy for the stretch run come March.

Pinson missed several games to start the season after he broke a bone in his foot during a practice. He returned against NC State and played in six games before rolling his ankle against the Hokies.

Williams says he hopes to know more regarding Pinson something Monday. We will keep you updated on anything we hear as news comes in.

This article originally appeared on