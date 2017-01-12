UNC Basketball: Theo Pinson easing back into role with Tar Heels

Theo Pinson’s importance shows in UNC’s win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night

Prior to last Sunday’s win over NC State, it’s been about 8 months since Theo Pinson played a game that meant something for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The junior wing suffered a broken foot before the season started, missing all of UNC’s non-conference schedule and two ACC games.

But he finally returned and is ready to provide even more depth to the Tar Heels.

Pinson has struggled in his two games back with the Tar Heels but that was expected. He played 14 minutes in his first game back against NC State, going 0-for-3 from the field.

In the win over Wake Forest, Pinson saw his role increase a bit more.

Pinson played 17 minutes and finished with two points on 0-4 shooting, hitting both free throw attempts. His impact was felt more out of the box score, however.

The wing made a few nice plays, recording assists for the Tar Heels. His best one came late in the first half with UNC in transition.

Pinson found center Kennedy Meeks for a bucket as the clock hit zero in the first half. The beautiful read helped extend UNC’s lead at the break:

In the second half, head coach Roy Williams had to use Pinson’s versatility by inserting him at the 4 spot in the lineup. Isaiah Hicks and Luke Maye were both in foul trouble and freshman Tony Bradley Jr. left with concussion-like symptoms.

Playing alongside Meeks, Pinson did a pretty solid job on Dinos Mitoglou, a 6-foot-10 power forward.

Following the game, Pinson had no problem with the task given to him by Williams.

“I’m not scared, I’ll go down there and battle with the big fellas,” Pinson said.

It’s still going to take some time to get into a rhythm scoring-wise but Pinson’s importance right now can’t be undervauled.

The Tar Heels will face their biggest challenge of the 2017 ACC season as they host Florida State on Saturday in the Dean Dome.

Florida State enters the game 4-0 in conference play and is coming off a double-digit win over Duke.

This article originally appeared on