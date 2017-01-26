UNC Basketball: Tar Heels top Hokies, win seventh consecutive game

Tar Heels dismantle Hokies, extend lead in Atlantic Coast Conference

North Carolina hit 14 three-pointers and hauled in 19 offensive rebounds and beat Virginia Tech by a final score of 91-72.

In doing so, they became the first UNC team in school history to score 85 or more points in seven consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Justin Jackson led the Tar Heels with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-12 from beyond the three-point line. He also added four assists, three rebounds and two blocks. Jackson is leading the team in scoring with more than 18 points per game in what has been a breakout season for the junior wing.

Joel Berry added 15 points for the Tar Heels, which came entirely from long-range, hitting 5-of-10 from behind the three-point line. For the season, Berry is converting on 43 percent of his three-pointers and nearly 90 percent of his free throw attempts.

Six players combined to hit North Carolina’s 14 threes, the most they’ve hit all season. And they did it with tremendous efficiency, knocking down 46.7 percent of their attempts on the night.

It was a rough night overall for the Hokies, but Seth Allen had a nice individual outing. He scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 3-of-6 from long-range. Justin Robinson added 17 points and seven assists.

The Tar Heels, now 19-3 (7-1 ACC), prepare to play at Miami on Saturday. The Hurricanes are 13-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Virginia Tech falls to 15-5 on the season and 4-4 in the ACC. They’ll travel back home to play 9-12 Boston College on Sunday night.

