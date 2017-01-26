UNC Basketball: Tar Heels to wear special Air Jordan 31 PE

UNC will lace up a special pair of Air Jordan 31’s tonight when they host Virginia Tech in a ACC showdown

When you play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, one of the perks that comes with it is special colorways of Air Jordan shoes.

We’ve shown you several Player Edition colorways of Air Jordans that have been sported by the Tar Heels in the past, including the new Air Jordan 31.

On Thursday, the Tar Heels will debut a special new colorway of the shoe in their game against Virginia Tech.

This week is Coaches vs. Cancer week as the American Cancer Society and National Association of Basketball Coaches team up for the event. It’s aim to raise money for finding a cure through awareness and advocacy.

To date, the partnership has raised over $100 million.

This year, UNC will lace up a special colorway of the Air Jordan 31 featuring a maroon upper and gold accents.

Check it out:

#suitsandsneakers Coaches vs Cancer A photo posted by UNC Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:16am PST

And the sole:

#suitsandsneakers Coaches vs Cancer A photo posted by UNC Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Not only will players lace these shoes up but coaches on the sidelines will too. These are not expected to be released in stores or online for purchase, so good luck.

The Tar Heels are hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies at 8 p.m. in the Dean E. Smith Center as they look to win their seventh-straight, all conference games.

UNC has a chance to grab sole possession of first place in the ACC with a win tonight. They will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes Saturday.

