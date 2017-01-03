UNC Basketball: Tar Heels take down Clemson

On a night that looked like Carolina would fall to 0-2 in ACC play, the Tar Heels pulled off an 89-86 overtime road victory against the Clemson Tigers.

Joel Berry carded a career-high and game-high, 31 points on 12/19 shooting and 7/10 from three.

He recorded 23 of those 31 points in the second half, and Carolina needed every bit of them. Berry scored 11 points in a row in a two and a half minute stretch midway through the second half which helped Carolina retake the lead and energize the whole team.

Kennedy Meeks tied a career-high in rebounds (16) with 10 of them coming off the offensive glass (career high).

He added 14 points though he shot only 5-of-14 from the field.

Carolina dominated the boards, as they have been throughout the season, outrebounding the Tigers 51-32 leading to a 23-3 edge on second-chance points.

Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Heels as they committed 18 of them, bringing their total in ACC play to 38 through only two games.

Clemson was able to score 18 points off turnovers, helping them keep the lead throughout most of the game.

Justin Jackson finished with 18 points on 8-of-20 shooting, and Kenny Williams chipped in 11 including two clutch free throws to extend the lead to four with 17 seconds left in overtime.

For Clemson, Jaron Blossomgame led the way with 24 points and 7 rebounds, although he went the last 13 minutes of the second half without recording a single made field goal.

He gave Clemson a big advantage down low against Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks, as Hicks was in foul trouble most of the game.

Clemson was given a golden opportunity with 27 seconds left in regulation as Justin Jackson missed the front end of a one-and-one, leading to a game-tying three by Marcquise Reed.

Reed chipped in 17 points off the bench.

After a steal and foul, Avry Holmes had a chance to win the game for the Tigers with five seconds left, but also missed the front end of a one-and-one. He finished with 20 points.

Shelton Mitchell rounded out the scoring as he added 13 points and 4 assists.

Clemson drops to 1-1 in ACC play as they travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

North Carolina picked up a much needed win to move to 1-1 in the ACC.

They will take on N.C. State on Saturday back in Chapel Hill for their ACC home opener.

