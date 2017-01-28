UNC Basketball: Tar Heels seven game win streak snapped at Miami

UNC suffered just its second loss of the ACC season and it was ugly on Saturday

The Tar Heels got off to a quick 11-2 start in the first 3 minutes of the game. That was the only bright spot of the day for the Heels.

Miami used a 20-5 run in the next four minutes and never took their foot off the gas on their way to a 77-62 win against the Heels.

A great defensive effort by the Canes, the Tar Heels shot 20.6 percent from the field in the first half, the second-lowest shooting percentage half under Roy Williams. That was the story the entire game.

Though they started to get into a rhythm in the second half, they still were held to only 35 percent from the field for the game.

The starting backcourt of Joel Berry and Kenny Williams combined for 4 points on 1-of-16 shooting. The first field goal for the duo didn’t come until a layup from Kenny Williams with only 22 seconds left in the game.

Justin Jackson led the Heels with 21 points and Nate Britt chipped in 10 off the bench.

Carolina struggled to stop the penetration of Bruce Brown all game, as he finished with a game high 30 points and 5 assists. Ja’Quan Newton finished with 18 points and Davon Reed with 14 points respectively.

After shooting lights out from three against the zone in their last game against Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels offense was all out of sorts, not able to get anything going against the length of the zone for Miami.

The Canes had the perfect recipe for beating North Carolina.

Force turnovers and win the battle on the boards. They forced 14 UNC turnovers, including 9 in the first half and out-rebounded the Tar Heels 41-36.

Carolina moves to 19-4 (7-2 ACC) and Miami gets a much needed quality win for their tournament resume and move to 14-6 (4-4 ACC)

Looking to bounce back, the Tar Heels head home to take on Pitt on Tuesday.

