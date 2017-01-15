UNC Basketball: Tar Heels left out of McDonald’s All-American Game

No UNC commits were named to the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game

For just the third time since 2006, the North Carolina Tar Heels will not be represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game — at least for now.

The annual high school all-star game officially announced the rosters for the 40th annual games that take place in Chicago on Sunday Night.

It was a little shocking to not see a UNC commit on the roster, especially five-star combo guard Jalek Felton.

The Tar Heels had three of their four commits for the 2017 class nominated to the games earlier in the week. But when it came time to announce the rosters, they were shunned.

That could all change if a big UNC target decides to commit to the Tar Heels. Five-star recruit Kevin Knox was named to the East Team.

UNC is still in the running for Knox who is also interested in both Duke and Kentucky. He could be the prized recruit that boosts UNC’s 2017 class.

There is no word on when Knox will make his decision.

UNC’s current roster has four All-Americans in Kennedy Meeks (2013), Isaiah Hicks (2013), Joel Berry (2014), Justin Jackson (2014), Theo Pinson (2014) and Tony Bradley Jr. (2016).

UNC snapped a streak of seven-consecutive years with a McDonalds All-American representative in 2015.

Kentucky lead the way with 4 recruits named to the game which will feature the best boy’s and girl’s high school players in the country. In the past, stars such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have participated in the game.

This years game will tipoff at 6 p.m. CT with the girl’s game, then followed up by the boy’s game.

Check back for more news on Felton and other UNC recruits.

