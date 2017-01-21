UNC Basketball: Tar Heels fight off Eagles on the road

UNC holds on for a road win against Boston College as they extend their win streak

Winning road games in the Atlantic Coast Conference is no easy task.

The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles just a year after they avoided a big upset. Like last season, the Tar Heels struggled on the road against the Eagles but found a way to win.

UNC used a 9-2 run with just over 3:30 left in the game to escape with a 90-82 win over the Eagles, extending their win streak to six-straight games. Those six-straight now have them at 18-3 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.

Fifth time in the last six games and 11th time this season UNC scored 20 or more second-chance points (24 today) #GoHeels #UNCBBall — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 21, 2017

The Tar Heels struggled early in the game and weren’t able to contain freshman Ky Bowman.

Bowman caught fire in the first half, helping the Eagles stay in the game as they trailed by just one at halftime.

The guard from Havelock, North Carolina was committed to the Tar Heels football team in 2016 but decided to go to Boston College for basketball. He finished with 33 points including 7 three-pointers to lead all scorers.

Bowman wasn’t the only North Carolina native doing damage.

Fellow guard Jerome Robinson, a Raleigh product, added 18 points. The two combined for 51 of Boston College’s 82 points and gave UNC fits on the offensive end.

The Tar Heels led for most of the game but they couldn’t push their lead past six points in the second half.

That is until the five-minute mark when they grabbed a seven point lead and held a firm grasp on the game.

UNC is now averaging 93 points per game in their win streak.

Justin Jackson scored 22 points to lead the Tar Heels while Kennedy Meeks added 20. Meeks fell one rebound short of a double-double, grabbing nine boards in the game.

The win keeps UNC in a tie for first place with Notre Dame and Florida State in the ACC. The Fighting Irish beat Syracuse on Saturday and the Seminoles host Louisville.

UNC will return home to host Virginia Tech on Thursday night as they look to push the win streak to seven games.

