UNC Basketball: Tar Heels fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

UNC falls in latest AP Top 25 poll as another ACC team climbs into the top 10 with a win over Kentucky

Voters in the Associated Press Top 25 have given the North Carolina Tar Heels a small lump of coal in their stockings.

The Tar Heels have fallen one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll, despite finishing the week undefeated with a win over Northern Iowa. UNC’s drop was caused by Louisville’s win over Kentucky which put them at No. 6.

The Wildcats fell to No. 8, moving the Tar Heels to No. 9. The top 5 stayed the same with Villanova at No. 1, UCLA at No. 2, Kansas at No. 3, Baylor at No. 4 and Duke at No. 5.

AP POLL ALERT: Villanova ranked No. 1 in AP men's hoops poll for fourth straight week. https://t.co/o9qGNcdIfQ — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 26, 2016

UNC’s undefeated week came with a blowout win over Northern Iowa in the Dean Dome last Wednesday.

They will look to finish up non-conference play with a win over Monmouth this week before taking on Georgia Tech in their ACC opener on Saturday.

UNC will have plenty of chances to move up in the polls as they really don’t become valuable until March.

The Tar Heels currently have five teams in the Top 25 scheduled including two big ones against the Duke Blue Devils in February and March.

