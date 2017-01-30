UNC Basketball: Tar Heels fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

North Carolina falls to 12th in latest AP Top 25 Poll after blowout loss at Miami

After suffering its worst defeat of the season on Saturday, North Carolina drops three spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Tar Heels were riding a seven-game win streak before their loss in Coral Gables against the unranked Hurricanes.

AP POLL ALERT: Gonzaga moves to No. 1 in men’s AP Top 25 hoops, followed by Baylor, Kansas, Villanova, Arizona. https://t.co/lB6trLjkPQ pic.twitter.com/NlKc9l7A9J — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 30, 2017

As many had anticipated, Gonzaga took over the top spot in this week’s poll after another undefeated week in conference play. The Bulldogs are now 22-0 on the season and 10-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Baylor moved up three spots to No. 2 after close wins over Texas Tech and Ole Miss. Kansas is ranked third after a tough loss at West Virginia and a hard-fought victory in Lexington against Kentucky. Villanova falls to fourth after losing on the road to Marquette, but winning a tight game at home against Virginia. The Arizona Wildcats jump up two spots to No. 5.

Louisville and West Virginia make big jumps to sixth and seventh, and Kentucky drops to No. 8 after losing twice last week. Virginia and Wisconsin round out the top-10.

North Carolina is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in this week’s Top 25. Along with Louisville, Virginia and UNC, Florida State is ranked 15th followed by Notre Dame and Duke at 20th and 21st, respectively.

The Tar Heels, now 19-4 overall and 7-2 in ACC play, prepare for a home game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday followed by a showdown with No. 20 Notre Dame in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

