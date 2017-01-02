UNC Basketball: Tar Heels fall in AP Top 25
The latest AP Top 25 features 7 ACC teams as the Virginia Tech Hokies enter the mix
I think I can speak for University of North Carolina fans when I say we are ready for the year 2017.
After a shocking loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to open up ACC play, UNC fans certainly wanted to see 2016 go away.
The Tar Heels are now 0-1 in ACC play to start the most important part of their schedule and will look to rebound right away. UNC will travel to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers on January 2nd, their second ACC game this year with both coming on the road.
When they do so, UNC will be the 14th ranked team in the country.
The Tar Heels dropped a total of 5 spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week, falling out of the Top 10 for the first time in a while.
There was not a change at No. 1 as Villanova remained unbeaten, claiming the top spot for the fifth-straight week. But there was a shakeup in the Top 5.
Baylor climbed to No. 2 as they are also unbeaten this season with a 13-0 record. Kansas stayed put at No. 3, UCLA fell to No. 4 and Gonzaga climbed into the mix at No. 5.
Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech put them at No. 8 and Louisville fell to No. 9 with a loss to Virginia.
The Cavaliers climbed one spot in the rankings to No. 11 with Florida State jumping eight spots to No. 20.
The Hokies made their debut in the rankings at No. 21, ahead of Notre Dame who is No. 23. That gives the ACC a total of seven teams in the latest AP Top 25.
