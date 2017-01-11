UNC Basketball: Tar Heels extend win streak with win over Wake Forest

UNC holds on late to get the road win at Wake Forest and move to 3-1 in the ACC

It was another slow start on the road for the North Carolina Tar Heels but they recouped and routed Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

UNC fell behind 11-4 early on against the Demon Deacons as they couldn’t carry their hot shooting from against NC State over to this game. That changed fast.

The Tar Heels used an 11-0 run to grab the lead and not look back en-route to a 93-87 win. It moves UNC to 15-3 overall and more importantly 3-1 in the ACC.

After that 11-0 run, UNC cruised to a 49-34 halftime lead. They even extended it to 19 points early in the second half.

But the Demon Decons weren’t finished. They used a 21-7 run to get back into the game and even cut UNC’s lead to just two with over three minutes left.

UNC made a little run and got a key three-pointer from Justin Jackson at the 1:03 mark to take a 87-81 lead.

The Demon Deacons gave it another run, pulling to within three with under 30 seconds left but the Tar Heels drained six-consecutive free throws to hold on.

Jackson finished the game with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels. Kennedy Meeks finished with another double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

All five starters for the Tar Heels finished in double-digits as Joel Berry poured in 18, Isaiah Hicks had 16 and Kenny Williams had 12.

Even with the win, there’s still some concerns for the Tar Heels in the game.

They allowed Wake Forest sophomore guard Bryant Crawford go for 22 points, including a few buckets late to keep the Demon Deacons in it.

UNC also missed a few free throws before hitting those six-consecutive to seal it. They also had a turnover on an inbounds play that lead to a Demon Deacons bucket to cut it to three.

Now with this win under their belt the Tar Heels focus on Saturday’s matchup in Chapel Hill with Florida State, a big conference game for both teams. The Seminoles just beat Duke by double-digits at home.

The Tar Heels are looking for their fourth-straight ACC win after a shocking loss to Georgia Tech to open the conference season.

This article originally appeared on