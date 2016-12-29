UNC Basketball: Tar Heels cruise past Monmouth

UNC puts a stamp on it’s non-conference schedule with a big win over Monmouth on Wednesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels non-conference schedule is officially……over!

UNC used a big effort from junior forward Justin Jackson who poured in 28 points in a 102-74 (BISCUITS!) win over Monmouth on Wednesday. The win moves UNC to 12-2 on the season, wrapping up the non-conference schedule.

The Tar Heels jumped out all over the Hawks, opening a 19-point lead in the first half. But some sloppy play by UNC towards the end of the half got the Hawks right back into it.

Monmouth’s Micah Seaborn hit a long three-pointer that beat the buzzer in the first half to cut the lead to 50-41 at halftime. The Tar Heels went the final 3:54 of the half without scoring a field goal.

But the second half was all UNC.

The Hawks committed two technical fouls on their first two possessions, giving UNC 11 points in that span. That really opened up the lead for the Tar Heels who didn’t look back.

Jackson continued his hot play, draining 6-of-9 three-point attempts enroute to another 20-plus point performance.

The forward had some help from another member of the starting lineup.

Senior center Kennedy Meeks scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. Meeks eclipsed the 800 rebound mark and recorded his fourth double-double of the season.

For UNC, the win comes just days before they open ACC play as they will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech Saturday.

UNC opens up the conference schedule by playing three of their first four games on the road. Their lone home game in that stretch is North Carolina State on January 7th.

Senior forward Isaiah Hicks scored 15 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Freshman Tony Bradley Jr. was the only other player in double-digits for the Tar Heels.

This article originally appeared on