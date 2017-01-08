UNC Basketball: Tar Heels break records against Wolfpack

UNC sets some records in their blowout win over NC State on Sunday

Sunday’s matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and NC State Wolfpack wasn’t close from the opening tip.

The rescheduled game from Saturday night was dominated by the Tar Heels as they moved to 14-3 on the year and 2-1 in the ACC. The 107-56 result also set some records for the Tar Heels in their long history of college basketball.

The 51-point win marks the largest margin of victory for the Tar Heels over an ACC opponent in program history.

UNC’s previous largest margin of victory came in a 48-point win over Florida State on Jan. 24 1998.

51-point margin of victory UNC’s largest ever in an ACC game against any opponent. Previous 103-55 (48) win over Fla State 1/24/98 #UNCBBall — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 8, 2017

That’s not the only record broken either.

The Tar Heels have dominated the series as of late, winning 20 of the last 22 meetings between the two teams. So much for that rivalry.

But this one was historic.

UNC’s 107 points in the game are the most ever against North Carolina State, beating the previous record of 104 against the Wolfpack in 1993.

UNC's 105 points are the most its ever scored against N.C. State. The previous high was 104 on Feb. 6, 1993. — Pat James (@patjames24) January 8, 2017

The 51-point margin of victory is also the second-most over the Wolfpack. UNC beat NC State 62-10 during the 1920-21.

This win was the best UNC has looked since the Maui Invitational as they’ve struggled early on in ACC play. They lost to Georgia Tech in their opener a week ago, then barely got by Clemson in overtime.

They will play three of their first four ACC games on the road this season, with the exception coming today against NC State. Next up is Wake Forest on the road Wednesday night.

Check back for more coverage on the Tar Heels.

This article originally appeared on