UNC Basketball: Student section does tomahawk chop

UNC student section makes sure Florida State remembers this game in the Dean Dome

Who says the Dean Dome isn’t loud?

Just weeks ago head coach Roy Williams challenged North Carolina Tar Heels fans to be loud at home games. Well on Saturday, they certainly answered that call.

The Dean E. Smith Center was loud from the start against No. 9 Florida State as UNC won 96-83 to move to 4-1 in the ACC.

Fans were brought to their feet numerous times, including when junior wing Theo Pinson threw down a monster dunk late in the second half.

Following that dunk, the fans got rockin’ making it a favorable atmosphere for the Tar Heels.

But late in the second half with the game in hand, the risers took it to a whole new level when they brought out the tomahawk chop.

The chop is something Florida State fans do at home games and is pretty recognizable for sports fans. Check out video of the student section mocking it:

Student section is chopping. pic.twitter.com/1WsKPzASOz — Tar Heel Blog (@tarheelblog) January 14, 2017

It also reminded us of the time that UNC football kicker Nick Weiler tomahawk chopped down Doak Campbell stadium after a big win.

Relive that moment below:

Sorry, FSU fans.

UNC and Florida State will only play once in the regular season but could meet again in the ACC Tournament or even the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels now turn their attention to Syracuse as they will host the Orange in the Dean Dome on Monday night.

