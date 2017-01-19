UNC Basketball: Roy Williams talks about relationship with Michael Jordan

Roy Williams reveals some cool stories about golfing with Michael Jordan

It’s been a big week already for North Carolina Tar Heels head basketball coach Roy Williams.

On Monday, Williams won his 800th game when the Tar Heels beat Syracuse at the Dean E. Smith Center. Following the game, Williams was honored with a special video board tribute as well as receiving a special gift from Michael Jordan.

The video included former UNC and Kansas players congratulating their former head coach.

On Wednesday, Williams was a guest on the David Glenn Show to discuss his 800th win and the legendary career he’s had.

Part of that interview included Williams talking about his relationship with Michael Jordan including on the golf course.

“We do still enjoy playing golf together,” Williams said. “We haven’t been able to do it the past couple of summers because my knees have been so bad. But we’ve had some great times on the golf course. I was one of the guys that sort of pushed him to the golf course a little bit and played with him a lot when he first started playing.”

Williams told Glenn that the two have made trips together and have played Pinehurst as well as other places around the country.

He mentioned that he even played with members of the 1992 Olympic Dream Team. The fivesome included Jordan, Williams, Charles Barkley, David Robinson and John Stockton.

But the coolest part of the story went back to shoes.

“In fact, two years ago… three years ago I guess I can say this legitimately the only people that actually wore Michael Jordan golf shoes was Michael Jordan and Roy Williams,” said Williams. “He had some pairs made up special for me and I sense that Keegan Bradley beat him out of a bet and now Keegan Bradley wears Jordan golf shoes too. They don’t make Jordan golf shoes. They just made them for Michael and Michael had a bunch of pairs made for me.”

Het then went on to discuss the special Air Jordan I “Pinnacle Low” that he received from Jordan himself, and admitted he didn’t even know what they were:

Williams, on 800th victory shoes: I don't even know what they are. My guys go crazy over them. — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) January 18, 2017

To receive anything from Jordan is pretty damn cool but a pair of shoes that are signed? Now that’s something special.

