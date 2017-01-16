UNC Basketball: Roy Williams gets custom Air Jordans for 800th win

Roy Williams gets a special present from Michael Jordan following win over Syracuse

University of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams reached an impressive milestone on Monday night, winning his 800th career game.

He was the second-fastest coach to reach the 800-win mark, trailing just Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp. He’s also just the 11th coach ever to reach the mark.

Following the 85-68 win over Syracuse, Williams and his team celebrated the achievement on the court with a special ceremony.

Former players such as Tyler Hansbrough, Wes Miller and Marcus Paige were in attendance as current UNC players rocked some awesome 800-win shirts.

But that’s not all.

The school and team, along with athletic sponsor Jordan Brand gifted Roy something very cool and special.

They presented Williams with a pair of silver Air Jordan shoes featuring Michael Jordan’s signature in a pretty awesome box. Check it out:

Mark us down in the jealous category. We can’t imagine what Williams will receive if he gets to 1,000 career wins.

