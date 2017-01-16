UNC Basketball: Roy Williams gets 800th career win

Roy Williams reaches 800 wins for his career with a big win over Syracuse on Monday

Monday’s North Carolina win over Syracuse was a memorable one for head coach Roy Williams.

The 85-68 win was the 800th in Williams’ career, that dates back to the 1988-89 season.

Williams’ Tar Heels led for most of the game as he notched the milestone, improving his record to 382-111 in his time with the Tar Heels.

Before becoming the head coach of the Tar Heels in 2003, Williams spent 15 seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks which was his first head coaching gig.

With the win, Williams also made some history. He became the second-fastest coach to reach 800 wins, with only legendary Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp getting to the milestone quicker.

Win over Syracuse would be 800th of Roy Williams' head coaching career in 1,012th game. Only coach to get there faster: Adolph Rupp (972). — R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) January 16, 2017

Williams 800 wins are 11th-most all-time and his win percentage (.790) is the second-most among active coaches, trailing just Gonzaga’s Mark Few who is at .813.

Arguably the most impressive note among Williams career is the coaching tree he’s been under which goes all the way back to the inventor of the game James Naismith.

As Roy Williams closes in on win No. 800. His coaching lineage: James Naismith

⬇️

Phog Allen

⬇️

Dean Smith

⬇️

Roy Williams — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) January 16, 2017

Now that’s a damn impressive tree.

Williams has won two National Championships, both with the Tar Heels and has reached the Final Four 8 times. He’s looking to make it nine times as the Tar Heels are off to another great start in ACC play.

