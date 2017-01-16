UNC Basketball: Roy Williams compliments Dean Dome crowd

Roy Williams praises UNC’s crowd after win over Florida State on Saturday

Just weeks ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels were beat pretty good by Indiana at Assembly Hall as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Following UNC’s first loss of the season, head coach Roy Williams spoke highly of the crowd that night and even took a little rub at the Dean Dome crowd.

Williams issued a challenge for fans attending UNC home games to make it a more hostile environment for opposing teams, other than just Duke games.

Since then, UNC has hosted a few home games with good crowds. But the best have come in the last two.

The Tar Heels routed their rival NC State at home in their first ACC home game of the season, with the crowd all excited.

On Saturday, the crowd was arguably the best it’s been all season long with UNC’s big win over then No. 9 Florida State.

After the game, Williams shared some praise calling it a “beautiful crowd.”

He later went on to say:

“There is no question I like it to be (like this all the time),” Roy said. “That’s the reason I say we should have 15,000 seats instead of 22,000. Then you’d have the snob appeal — ‘Ohhh you’ve got tickets…I don’t have tickets’ — you’d have a little of that. If we could have that many every time. But today the crowd was sensational and they helped us to say the least. I’d like to have that every night.”

Roy also previously complimented the crowd following the Tennessee game in which UNC pulled it out late.

Getting a win over a good Florida State team is huge for UNC and it’s nice to see the crowd rocking, especially after Theo Pinson’s monster dunk.

UNC will host Syracuse on Monday night as part of their first back-to-back ACC home games of the year.

