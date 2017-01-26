UNC Basketball: Rechon Black, Coby White ranked in ESPN Top 60

ESPN has released its updated class of 2018 basketball recruiting rankings

Recruiting season is in full swing for both men’s football and men’s basketball as programs look to land the top recruits in the 2017 class.

But the 2017 class isn’t the only one getting some attention.

ESPN released it’s updated Top 100 for the 2017 basketball recruiting class just a week ago and now it’s updated the 2018 Top 60.

The top overall recruit in the class is forward Marvin Bagley who has offers from Arizona, Duke, Arizona State, Kentucky, Oregon and UCLA. He’s still undecided.

As for the rest of the rankings, UNC commits Coby White and Rechon Black both made the cut for the Top 60.

White is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 33 player in the 2018 class. Black is the No. 38 player in the class and is also a four-star recruit.

Only 12 of the 60 players have committed thus fair as it’s still early in the recruiting process for the class. UNC and Ohio State are the only two teams that has more than one player committed in the 2018 class.

UNC has a nice start on a very important 2018 class. With seniors Nate Britt, Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks leaving, the Tar Heels roster takes a big hit.

Juniors Joel Berry and Justin Jackson also have the option of declaring for the NBA Draft rather than returning for their senior year. If that happens, UNC will have to reload quick.

The Tar Heels do have a top 25 2017 class highlighted by five-star combo guard Jalek Felton.

Felton was ranked as a top 25 player in the latest ESPN 2017 rankings.

Check back for more on UNC basketball recruiting.

This article originally appeared on