UNC Basketball: Kevin Knox on UNC campus for a visit

A five-star UNC target is currently on campus visiting the Dean Dome

While school might not be in session at Chapel Hill at the moment, a top UNC recruiting target is currently visiting the Dean Dome.

Kevin Knox, a 2017 five-star recruit, is currently on campus and visiting the Dean Dome. But it’s not what you expect.

Knox and his teammates from Tampa Catholic High School are participating in the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The event is being played at Broughton High School in Raleigh.

Check out Knox and his team in the Dean Dome:

In the Dean Dome pic.twitter.com/OluXWN4m5H — TC Hoops (@tampacathhoops) December 27, 2016

This won’t be the only time Knox is in the Dean Dome this week. The small forward will attend UNC’s game against Monmouth on Wednesday as the Tar Heels wrap up their non-conference schedule.

Knox is the lone UNC recruiting target left after other five-star players have turned the Tar Heels away.

In addition to UNC, Knox is also considering Duke, Florida State and Kentucky. There is no timetable for his decision as he still has official visits to Florida State (Jan. 7), Kentucky (Jan 28) and then UNC again on Feb 4.

