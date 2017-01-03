UNC Basketball: Joel Berry scores career-high against Clemson

Joel Berry sets a career high as the Tar Heels get a road win over Clemson on Tuesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels went into Clemson and got a much-needed win to move to 1-1 in conference play ahead of their home opener on Saturday.

UNC got a big effort from junior point guard Joel Berry, who shined down the stretch for the Heels.

Berry set a career high with 31 points on the game, leading UNC in the second half as they completed the comeback. The point guard finished 12-of-19 from the field, including seven three pointers in the game.

With UNC’s offense running through the point guard, he answered the call helping the Tar Heels erase a seven point deficit.

Berry beat his career high of 23 points earlier in the year, a feat he accomplished twice this season.

For the Tar Heels, the win is a big one as they avoid going 0-2 on the young season. They now have a home date with rival North Carolina State on Saturday as they look to go 2-1 in ACC play.

This article originally appeared on