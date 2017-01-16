UNC Basketball: Joel Berry II named Co-ACC Player of the Week

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II named Co-ACC Player of the Week

For the second consecutive week and fourth time this season, North Carolina junior point guard Joel Berry II has been honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference as the league’s player of the week.

Berry shares the honor this week with Notre Dame senior guard Steve Vasturia. For Vasturia, it’s his first such honor of the year.

Berry has won the award five times in his career, becoming the seventh Tar Heel to do so, joining Antawn Jamison, Tyler Hansbrough, Phil Ford, Marcus Paige, Michael Jordan and Mike O’Koren.

On Wednesday night against Wake Forest, Berry had 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He committed just one turnover in 33 minutes of play. On Saturday against No. 9 Florida State, he led all scorers with 26 points.

For the week, he shot 15-of-31 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from three-point range and 9-for-11 from the free throw line in leading the Tar Heels to two big conference victories.

Through 19 games, Berry has asserted himself as the undisputed leader of the Tar Heels and the front-runner for ACC Player of the Year.

Vasturia posted 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a win at Miami on Thursday night. On Saturday afternoon, he had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in a team-high 36 minutes at Virginia Tech.

For the week, Vasturia shot 13-of-24 from the floor including 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point line. Vasturia is Notre Dame’s second-leading scorer and one of the biggest reasons that the Irish sit alone atop the ACC standings.

