UNC Basketball: Jalek Felton named to Jordan Brand Classic

Jalek Felton named to Jordan Brand Classic as rosters were announced on Friday

Just a few weeks ago many University of North Carolina Tar Heels fans were shocked to learn that 2017 recruit Jalek Felton had missed the cut for the McDonald’s All-American Games.

But Felton won’t be left out of another high school basketball all-star game.

The five-star recruit was officially named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster on Friday afternoon.

Felton was one of 24 players from around the country to make the rosters. The annual game will be held on April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Below is the full roster:

Roster out for 2017 Jordan Brand Classic in April (in Brooklyn): pic.twitter.com/dbMdHPO2ml — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) January 27, 2017

The South Carolina product committed to the Tar Heels in December 2014 and is currently the No. 24 ranked player in ESPN’s Top 100. He’s the nephew of former Tar Heels standout Raymond Felton.

He’s one of four commitments in UNC’s 2017 class and is the best combo guard in the country.

Also listed is Kevin Knox, UNC’s lone target left uncommitted in the 2017 class. Knox is reportedly down to UNC, Kentucky and Duke. He will likely announce prior to the Jordan Brand Classic taking place.

Kentucky leads the way with four commitments named to the game, with Duke and Alabama tied with two each.

Felton has been on a roll as of late. He’s scored 40+ points twice in the last 3 weeks and seems to be playing with a chip on his shoulder from the McDonald’s Game snub.

