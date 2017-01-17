UNC Basketball: Jalek Felton drops 41 points

Jalek Felton puts on a show in the MLK Bash, just a day after being snubbed

It didn’t take long for University of North Carolina Tar Heels commit Jalek Felton to send a message to doubters.

Just a day after Felton was snubbed from the McDonald’s All-American Games, the combo guard put on a show.

Felton scored a game-high 41 points in Gray Collegiate’s 73-58 victory over A.C. Flora in the Crescent Construction MLK Bash at Eau Claire High. The UNC commit also grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.

For Felton, he was a little shocked he didn’t get the invite to the annual high school all-star game that takes place in Chicago.

“Things happen for a reason, but I just used it to fuel me coming into this game right here,” Felton said via The State.com. “My family was always behind and pushed, and told me good things are going to happen.”

The class of 2017 commit has played well recently as he wraps up his senior year in preparation of joining UNC later in 2017.

Just a little less than a month ago, Felton dropped 39 points in a game which included him making 7 of his 9 three-point attempts. Gray Collegiate would lose on a buzzer beater by highly-touted recruit Mohamed Bamba:

UNC commit Jalek Felton went off for 39pts (7-9 3s) 6 rebs 5 steals 4 assists! Full highlights https://t.co/Lxv7kGqLEs @Jalek05 #SlamDunkDE pic.twitter.com/cPwIGWPKuT — Scott/Ballislife (@BallisLifeCHI) December 29, 2016

For Felton, he becomes the highest-rated recruit not to make the McDonald’s All-American Game under Roy Williams.

The Tar Heels were shutout of invites in 2015, marking the first time since the 2007 season that has happened.

They currently have six players on their roster who have participated in the annual McDonald’s All-American Games.

