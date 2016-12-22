UNC Basketball: Beyond the Box Score with Kenny Williams

Kenny Williams has been the unsung hero for the Tar Heels so far but you will not find it in the box score.

Checking the box score is one of the first thing many sports fans will do following a game.

A lot of people measure a players contribution to a game based off their points, rebounds, assists, and other major statistical categories. In order to get the full story on Kenny Williams’ effectiveness this season, you have to look past the box score.

Kenny Williams has made a great leap as a sophomore.

Williams is averaging seven points, nearly four rebounds per game, and two assists a game. While Williams has improved as a player, it is extremely telling how important he is to the Heels, when he is off the court.

Last year in the ACC tournament, we saw what Williams could do defensively. For those who do not remember he was inserted for a significant stretch of the game on the ACC player of the year, Malcolm Brogdon.

In that stretch in the game, he played six minutes holding Brogdon to one basket, and a turnover. That proved to all Tar Heel fans that Williams had what it takes on the defensive end.

This year we have seen more glimpses of what Williams can do on defense, but his improved shooting ability is what people have raved about. That shooting allows the team to have another reliable threat, which stretches out the defense, allowing more paint touches for the bigs.

While his presence has been huge, his time off the court has been proven to be when the Heels struggle. While the Heels play without Theo Pinson, the Heels lack size in the backcourt.

Williams is the second tallest guard on the team at 6’4, with Pinson being the tallest at 6’6. When Williams is subbed out, the team normally goes to Nate Britt, who is listed at 6’1.

The size drop off normally is seen mostly on the defensive end.

Williams also brings the skill of rebounding, something that a smaller Nate Britt does not bring. Many times this year Williams has crashed the boards, leading to either an offensive rebound, or a tip-in. He brings the intangibles to the table, which makes him one of the fan favorites.

In the plus/minus category, Williams has continued to dominate for the Heels all season long. Plus/Minus is the scoring difference while you are on the floor, and is also measured when the player is off the floor.

The plus/minus stats prove that Williams has been a huge contributor to the Heels, and just not in the box score. One of the more incredible stats of the Kentucky game involved Williams.

While being the primary defender on Malik Monk on Saturday, and we all know the performance Monk had, UNC was still a staggering +8 while Williams was on the court. When Williams went to the bench, the Heels were -11 in only SIX minutes he was on the bench. That equates to -1.8 points per minute.

This was not the first game this season the Heels struggled in Williams’ time on the bench. Against Wisconsin, the Heels were +16 in 22 minutes when Williams was on the floor.

When Williams went to the bench, the Heels were -1 in 18 minutes. It is really a wonder why Williams has such a high plus/minus in those two games.

Sure, the Heels won the Wisconsin game in resounding fashion but they lost the Kentucky game, and neither game Williams scored more than two points.

Williams has only been in the minus twice this season. He was -10 in 17 minutes against Indiana, and -1 in 25 minutes against Davidson.

As for the entire season, Williams is averaging +14 in 23 minutes per game. with is a pretty solid rate. The drop off once again comes when Williams goes to the bench, but it is not as glaring. When Williams goes to the bench, the Heels are only +5 in 17 minutes.

Williams will continue to be the defensive stopper until Pinson returns, but even when Pinson is back the Heels will rely on Williams on the defensive end.

The defensive work from Williams is what will earn him time down the road. We have already seen the amount of impact Kenny can bring, not just in the box score, but beyond the box score.

