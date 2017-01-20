UNC Basketball: Ball boy dazzles crowd with half court shots

UNC ball boy Asher Lucas drains three-straight half court shots at halftime of a recent Tar Heels game

If you follow the North Carolina Tar Heels Men’s basketball team, you know the name Adam Lucas.

Lucas is one of the best in covering the Tar Heels, posting his columns on GoHeels.com regularly and they are pretty damn good.

You know what else is good? His son, Asher’s half court shots.

Asher is a ball boy for the team helping with tasks in pregame, during the game and postgame.

He’s always around the team and is a fan favorite even at his young age. What he did in a recent Tar Heels game though is causing him to go viral.

Asher and other ball boys were playing on the court, shooting half court shots during halftime of the Tar Heels big win over NC State just 2 weeks ago. He managed to hit three-straight half court shots and the crowd went wild:

It’s been a big year for Asher. The Tar Heels made a Final Four run in 2016, his favorite MLB team the Cubs won the World Series, UNC is a top 10 team and now he’s draining half court shots in the Dean Dome.

This is certainly a moment he will never forget.

