UNC Basketball: Antawn Jamison Named ACC Legend

Antawn Jamison is among 14 former college basketball players who will be inducted into this year’s group of Atlantic Coast Conference Legends, sponsored by New York Life.

This year’s class includes:

Curtis Aiken (Pittsburgh)

Bobby Beecher (Virginia Tech)

Troy Bell (Boston College)

Gary Brokaw (Notre Dame)

Wayne Buckner (Miami)

Junior Burrough (Virginia)

Matt Harpring (Georgia Tech)

Josh Howard (Wake Forest)

Antawn Jamison (North Carolina)

Rodney McCray (Louisville)

Tim Pickett (Florida State)

Edward Scott (Clemson)

Jim Valvano (N.C. State)

Pearl Washington (Syracuse)

Shelden Williams (Duke)

Valvano represents the only coach who will receive the honor in this year’s class.

Jamison was the unanimous 1998 NCAA Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American during the same season. He led the North Carolina Tar Heels to two ACC titles and two Final Fours (1997, 1998).

Jamison is the only player to ever earn first-team All-ACC honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Although he played only three seasons at North Carolina, Jamison ranks sixth all-time in scoring with 1,974 points and eighth all-time in rebounds with 1,027. Jamison played for legendary head coach Dean Smith. He was on Smith’s last Tar Heel squad in 1997.

Jamison played 16 seasons in the NBA. He was selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors. They traded him on draft day to Golden State for his best friend, Vince Carter.

He was an All-Star in 2005 and 2008. He won the NBA’s Sixth Man Award during the 2003-2004 season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He played for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers during his professional career.

Jamison currently works as a basketball analyst for the Lakers and Wizards.

