UNC Basketball: 3 Things about Theo Pinson’s Possible Return

Theo Pinson might return to play against NC State. What does this mean for the Tar Heels and what they can do now?

Have you heard the news? Theo Pinson might be returning to play Saturday against NC State.

Now before anyone gets too excited the key word here is might. It is up to the medical staff and Roy to make the final decision, but the Junior is itching to get out there.

So with this news what does that mean for the Tar Heels?

Here are three huge things Theo’s return brings to Carolina:

Defense

If you have been watching Carolina play recently you might have noticed that certain guards and forwards have been going off on the Heels. Players like Malik Monk, Josh Okogie, and Jaron Blossomgame have all gone for at least 24 points in the last few weeks.

All of those players would’ve been guarded by Theo Pinson if he was healthy. Pinson has long arms and gets in players faces forcing bad shots and turnovers. Monk might have still had a big game against the Tar Heels, but he would’ve had to earn it more.

Theo also fits great with back mate Joel Berry II. Berry has been playing great defense. Take a look at this steal against Clemson:

These two together will make life difficult for opposing backcourts in the ACC and that is good news for the Tar Heels.

Ultimate Lineup

Theo Pinson also allows Carolina to run it’s own version of Golden State’s “Death Line-up”. Pinson is more than capable of playing off the three and pushing Justin Jackson into the four.

Combine those two with Berry, Kenny Williams, and Isaiah Hicks (or Tony Bradley) and UNC has a line-up that is long, fast and capable of scoring and creating space.

Spacing is the key here. Meeks and another big, clog up the lane. This team has four guys that can shoot from three. Hicks doesn’t have to play under the rim.

They can also rebound and get blocks. Theo opens up avenues for Roy Williams that he has not had all season long.

Less Minutes for others

Pinson averaged 18 minutes last season and if you look at the increase between seasons, it would be expected he would get closer to 24-27 minutes this season. That means less minutes for others.

One of those guys effected is Kennedy Meeks. Meeks has had however, he still does not completely allow Carolina to do what Carolina needs to do, which is run, run, run.

This will also effect playing time for Nate Britt, Brandon Robinson, Seventh Woods, and Stillman White.

Kenny Williams will also probably see a few less minutes now.

This is not a bad thing.

Most good teams work with a six to seven man rotation. It will also allow Robinson and Woods to mature without having to play in high pressure situations.

This will lead to learning without fear of mistakes being costly.

In the end, UNC needs Theo to win a championship. His absence did allow for the growth of Williams and that will be crucial come March.

So here is hoping might becomes definite pretty soon.

