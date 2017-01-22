UNC-Asheville and Thomas too much for Campbell in 72-56 win (Jan 21, 2017)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Ahmad Thomas scored 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting and Kevin Vannatta had 13 points and UNC-Asheville beat Campbell 72-56 on Saturday night.

Marcus Burk’s 4-point play brought the Camels to within 48-45 with 11:44 to play but they couldn’t get closer. Thomas hit a jumper, Alec Wnuk made a layup, and Thomas’ layup put the Bulldogs up nine with 10:05 left.

The Bulldogs led 34-28 at halftime. UNC-Asheville finished shooting 56 percent (29 for 52) from the floor compared to 41 percent (20 for 49) for Campbell. The Bulldogs had the edge in assists 22-8.

UNC-Asheville (14-7, 6-2 Big South) improved to 8-1 at home this season and 63-16 all-time at Kimmel Arena.

Burk led Campbell led Campbell (10-10, 3-5) with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers and all three of his free throws. Chris Clemons and Mogga Lado added 10 points each.