UMKC hits season-high 16 3-pointers in win over NAIA Ottawa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kyle Steward and Broderick Newbill each scored 20 points and Missouri-Kansas City cruised by NAIA’s Ottawa University 93-67 on Tuesday night in the Kangaroos’ nonconference finale.

It was the second career 20-plus game for each player.

UMKC made a season-high 16 3-pointers – on 42 attempts – with a career-best five from Steward, four from Isaiah Ross and Newbill’s three.

Ross added 16 points and Dashawn King 10 for UMKC (11-13).

The Kangaroos had a 44-35 lead at halftime after making 10 of 24 3-pointers – with three apiece by Steward and Newbill. Ottawa was just 12-of-35 shooting from the floor and hit 6 of 12 free throws.

Hollis Mitchell led Ottawa with 16 points and Logan Bullinger added 13. The Braves finished at 29.7 percent from the floor and turned it over 20 times.