UMBC scores 57 in 2nd half to beat UMass Lowell 102-86 (Jan 22, 2017)

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) Will Darley scored 28 points, Jairus Lyles had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Maryland, Baltimore County beat UMass Lowell 102-86 on Sunday.

Darley was 7 of 14 from the floor and made all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Lyles hit 10 of 20 shots and scored 15 of his points in UMBC’s decisive 57-38 second half.

UMBC closed the first half on a 13-4 run to cut its deficit to 48-45 and Darley scored nine points to spark an 11-2 run to open the second half for a 56-50 lead.

Rodney Elliott hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for UMBC (13-6, 4-2 America East). The Retrievers shot 58.3 percent from the floor in the second half and hit eight of their 11 3-pointers after halftime.

Jahad Thomas had 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for UMass Lowell (8-13, 3-4). Ryan Jones added 21 points, Matt Harris 20 and Tyler Livingston 10.