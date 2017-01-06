UMBC rolls into America East play with victory (Jan 05, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Jarius Lyles and Will Darley each scored 17 points and Maryland-Baltimore County began America East play Thursday night with an 85-71 victory over Binghamton to extend its best-ever Division I start.

Lyles, who came in as the conference scoring leader at 22 ppg, was 6-of-13 shooting with Darley 6 of 10. Joe Sherburne, who came in leading the nation in 3-point percentage at 55.7, made 2 of 5 from the arc and had 14 points. Nolan Gerrity added 13.

Fard Muhammad tied his season high with 16 points to lead the Bearcats (9-7). Marlon Beck made four 3-pointers to tie the school’s career record of 178 with Troy Hailey (2003-07) and finished with 12 points. Timmy Rose scored 12 points and Willie Rodriguez added 10.

UMBC (10-4) led early on but didn’t put the game away until a 14-0 run left it ahead by 21, 76-55, with five minutes remaining.