UMBC fends off James Madison 62-61 behind Lyles’ 22 PTs (Dec 23, 2016)
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Jairus Lyles scored 22 points, collected six rebounds and handed out four assists while Joe Sherburne scored 18 points and UMBC held off James Madison 62-61 on Friday.
Joey McLean missed with five seconds left and K.J. Maura secured the defensive rebound to seal the win.
UMBC (9-3) began the second half with a 20-8 run and led 47-35 after Maura buried a 3 with 13:12 remaining. Lyles hit a 3 four minutes later to push the Retrievers lead to 52-39 before James Madison (1-11) began the climb back.
Ramone Snowden’s 3 capped an 11-3 run for the Dukes, cutting their deficit to 55-50. Nolan Gerrity’s layup and Lyles’ jumper and a 3 pushed the lead to 12. Lyles’ 3 with 5:33 left was the last basket of the night for UMBC.
Dimitrije Cabarkapa’s 3 with 37 seconds left brought the Dukes to within a point for the game’s final score. McLean led the Dukes with 17 points.