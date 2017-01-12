UMass snaps Dayton’s five-game winning streak 67-55 (Jan 11, 2017)
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Luwane Pipkins scored 17 points, Rashaan Holloway had 14 points and seven rebounds, and UMass beat Dayton 67-55 on Wednesday to snap the Flyers’ five-game winning streak.
The Minutemen held Dayton to its lowest point total of the season by two points.
UMass led 34-27 at the half but started the second half going 0 for 8 from 3-point range as Dayton clawed to 42-41 after a 3-pointer by Charles Cooke with 11:50 to go. UMass went on a 10-0 run over the next four minutes to take control.
Dejon Jarreau had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UMass (11-6, 1-3 Atlantic 10).
Kyle Davis made 6 of 8 shots and scored 16 points for Dayton (12-4, 3-1). Cooke finished with nine points after missing the last two games with a tailbone injury. The Flyers committed 19 turnovers and were outscored in the paint 32-20.
Dayton hasn’t won a regular-season game at UMass since 2004.