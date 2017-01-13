UIC uses 24-7 run to pull away from Cleveland State, 59-54 (Jan 12, 2017)

CLEVELAND (AP) Godwin Boahen scored seven of 10 points during a 24-7 second-half run to help Illinois-Chicago beat Cleveland State 59-54 on Thursday night.

The Vikings led 39-30 before UIC took a 54-46 lead 2:18 remaining. Boahen made two layups and a 3-pointer, Dominique Matthews scored six of his 11 points, and Tarkus Ferguson added five of his six points during the stretch.

Cleveland State pulled to 58-54 and had the ball with 23.8 seconds to go, but Kasheem Thomas missed a reverse layup on the next possession. Ferguson grabbed the rebound and split a pair of free throws to seal it.

Clint Robinson also scored 11 points for UIC (9-8, 2-2 Horizon League). Rob Edwards had 13 points to lead Cleveland State (5-12, 1-4).

Both teams shot poorly from the line. The Flames made 12 of 22 (55 percent) free throws while Cleveland State finished 7-of-20 shooting (47 percent).