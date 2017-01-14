UConn women’s basketball team breaks own record with 91st straight win

The UConn women's basketball team broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory by defeating SMU 88–48.

UConn has not lost a game since November 17, 2014 when its 90-game winning streak was ended by Stanford in double-overtime. Had UConn not lost that game, Geno Auriemma and his team would be riding a 139-game winning streak.

With the victory, the Huskies also broke the school's record of 57 straight regular-season conference. The previous streak spanned from 2008 to 2012.

Saniya Chong, Gabby Williams, Kia Nurse and Tierney Lawlor have been part of the team for all 91 victories.

