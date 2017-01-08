UCLA Women’s Basketball: Bruins Get Swept Up In Road Losses

The UCLA Women’s Basketball team lost two consecutive games on a road trip they wish to soon forget. Today, the Bruins lost to Washington, 82-70, just after getting upset by Wazzu.

In the same week the UCLA Women’s Basketball team jumped from #15 to #9 in the AP Poll, the Bruins were sideswiped by two unfortunate defeats at the hands of the Washington schools.

On Friday night, the Bruins went up to Pullman and were stunned by the Washington State Cougars. Freshman Chanelle Molina went off on the Bruins for 33 points as Wazzu silenced UCLA, 82-73.

The Bruins had even more trouble containing the superstar of the #12 Washington Huskies as Kelsey Plum embarrassed the Bruins’ defense for 39 points. To be fair to the Bruins, this was the third time in four games Plum has scored over 34 points in a game.

The Bruins have been very steady with their defense, but in both games the Bruins appeared to be sluggish at times and were late to defending shots.

The defense was not the only thing that hampered the Bruins’ game plan during the northwest trip as they shot a combined 54-for-155… translation, they only made 34.8% of their shots. That is not going to help get points on the board.

The schedule does’t get any easier for the Bruins as their next game is against the #16 Oregon State Beavers. Luckily, they are back at Pauley Pavilion where the Bruins are 7-0 this season. In fact, the UCLA Women’s Basketball team has not lost at home since November 22, 2015 when #2 South Carolina barley edged out the Bruins, 68-65. That was their only loss in Pauley last season. Go Bruins, indeed.

