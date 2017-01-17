UCLA vs. Arizona Basketball Preview, 5 questions for Go Joe Bruin

Arizona Basketball travels to Los Angeles this week to take on the USC Trojans on Thursday and the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, we had to get the Bruin’s super fans opinions on the upcoming game.

This is our third annual UCLA vs. Arizona Basketball pre-game question swamp with Zona Zealots sister site GoJoeBruin. Site Expert Mike Regalado answered our questions this week leading up to the game this Saturday at Pauly Pavillion.

Here is the interview:

1. Bryce is hot shooting his threes this is on and off or is he being consistent?

Bryce Alford has done an excellent job moving over as Lonzo Ball handles point guard duties. This has moved him over to the two spot, and he is owning it beautifully. Not only is he making the most three pointers per game among all Pac-12 shooters, but he has upped his overall shooting percentage from .385 last season to .500 this season. So yeah, he’s doing fine.

2. Has TJ leaf of it lived up to the expectations of Bruin fans and where can he improve?

With the spotlight on Ball, Leaf’s arrival was a bit quiet. Not anymore. During the non-conference season, UCLA fans knew they had a special post play, and it kills knowing he is good enough to be a first-round draft pick. If there is anything he needs to work on, it’s bulking up and being a bit more physical down low.

3. Lonzo Ball is predicted to go number one in the NBA draft his us getting to his head at all do you think he is keeping a humble spirit throughout this season so far?

4. How much does chemistry play a part in how well the Bruins are doing this year and how much of it is coaching doing as well as they are the season?

Ball is also the glue that has held this team together. This is not a knock on Alford from last year, but Ball knows exactly what to in every situation and does a fine job of getting all of his teammates involved.

5. Are Bruin fans impressed that Arizona with only seven or eight scholarship players at one time mostly freshmen are doing as well as they are the season?

Honestly, like the Bruins themselves, fans are taking one game at a time. There has not been a lot made of Zona’s freshmen so far, but you can rest assured that UCLA and their fans know exactly what they are going up against with the Wildcats on Saturday.

We thank Mike Regalado of Go Joe Bruin for answering our questions; we truly appreciate it. We can’t wait to be at Pauly Pavilion yelling our tushes off. It’s our turn for a win, and we hope our Cats have the stamina for the Bruins fast-paced play and Lonzo Ball’s basketball prowess on the court. It’s going to be a fun one as usual. CBS agrees as it will air the game at 1:00 pm PST and 2:00 pm MST. Bear Down and GO CATS!

