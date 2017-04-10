UCLA’s Welsh and Holiday to enter NBA draft without agents

LOS ANGELES (AP) UCLA starting center Thomas Welsh and top reserve Aaron Holiday have entered their names in the NBA draft, putting the Bruins’ lineup for next season in major flux.

A team spokesman said Monday that neither will hire an agent, which would allow them to retain their right to return to school next season. They have until May 24 to withdraw from the draft, which is June 22.

Welsh averaged 10.8 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds to go with a team-best 43 blocked shots. Holiday averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 assists.

”Both Thomas and Aaron are doing their due diligence in getting feedback from the NBA to determine what’s in the best interest for their basketball futures,” coach Steve Alford said. ”Each of these young men come from strong families with great support networks, and I want them to know that we will fully support their decisions, whichever way they go.”

The Bruins have already lost freshmen Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf to the draft, while freshman Ike Anigbogu has said he won’t hire an agent in case he decides to return. Seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton are graduating.

Alford has a recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the country coming in the fall, including McDonald’s All-Americans guard Jaylen Hands of San Diego and forward Kris Wilkes of Indianapolis. Hands played for Leaf’s father, Brad, at El Cajon Foothills Christian High. Other signees are forward LiAngelo Ball, Lonzo’s brother; forward Jalen Hill; and forward Cody Riley.

Among the returnees is forward G.G. Goloman and guard Prince Ali and forward Alex Olesinski, both of whom redshirted this season because of injuries.

