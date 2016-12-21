UCLA Basketball vs. Western Michigan: Preview, TV, Radio, Live Stream and More

The UCLA Basketball team tries to finish the non-conference season unscathed as they attempt to go 13-0 against Western Michigan.

The UCLA Basketball team finishes up their non-conference season with a game against the scrappy Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bruins are currently 12-0 and could be perfect heading into conference play, but they have one more game before taking on Oregon.

Let us look at the game day information for UCLA-Western Michigan.

#2 UCLA Men’s Basketball vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Records: UCLA 12-0, Western Michigan 3-7

Location:Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA (Cap.: 12,829)

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: uclabruins.com

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: AM 570 Los Angeles

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 84, XM Ch. 84

On-line Radio: Tune-In

Live Stream: Pac-12.com

Projected Starters:

UCLA – Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, TJ Leaf, Gyorgy Goloman

Western Michigan – Reggie Jones, Thomas Wilder, Tucker Haymond, Drake LaMont, Brandon Johnson

Preview:

The Bruins continue to roll through their non-conferecne schedule. After coming off a stellar night last Wednesday where two Bruins nearly had triple-doubles against UCSB, UCLA then went into Las Vegas and took down the defensive-minded Ohio State Buckeyes.

With Ball in control, Leaf dominating the boards, Aaron Holiday bringing backup off the bench and Alford and Hamilton filling into their roles, this Bruin team is becoming a lot more than UCLA Basketball fans hoped they would be.

So can they continue their roll through the non-conference against Western Michigan? Signs point to yes, but the Bruins should also be cautious in this game.

The Broncos pushed Washington to the limit in their last game, losing only by six points, 92-86. Western Michigan was on fire from the floor in that game as they shot 50% from the field and 54.5% from behind the arc.

In that game, the Broncos had five players score in double-digits led by Haymond who had a game-high 28 points. WMU will try to repeat that effort, but it will be a different story against UCLA. The Broncos will have several chances to score, but they will not be able to score more than UCLA who wears down their opponents with their uptempo style.

Key Stats:

Lonzo Ball – 14.4 ppg, 8.7 asts (2nd in NCAA), 5.5 rebs, 1.6 stl

TJ Leaf – 17.8 ppg (2nd n Pac-12), 9.3 rebs, .664 FG% (1st in Pac-12), .500 3FG% (2nd in Pac-12)

Isaac Hamilton -17.3 ppg (5th in Pac-12), 3.9 rpg, 3.3 asts, .506 FG%

Players to Watch:

Aaron Holiday – You do not want to get in Holiday’s way when he enters the game. Coming off the bench, Holiday is averaging 14.4 ppg (4th on UCLA). In the last game, he tied for a game-high 20 points.

Prediction: UCLA 106 – Western Michigan 72

