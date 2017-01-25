UCLA Basketball vs. USC: TV, Radio, Live Steam, Odds and More
The #8 UCLA Basketball team has their first game since their big home loss to Arizona as they travel across town to USC.
The UCLA Basketball team is looking for revenge… in more ways than one.
First off, the Bruins are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing home loss to Arizona last week, which dropped them to #8 in the latest AP Poll.
But ultimately, the Bruins are looking to avenge the three consecutive losses to the USC Trojans last season. This should be good.
#9 UCLA Basketball vs. USC Trojans
Records: UCLA (19-2, 6-2), USC (17-4, 4-4)
Location: Galen Center
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. PT
Tickets: Sold out
TV: Fox Sports 1
Live Stream: FoxSports.com
Radio: AM 570 Los Angeles
On-line Radio: Tune-In
Satellite Radio: Sirius 84/ XM 84
Odds: UCLA -7, O/U 169
Projected Starters:
UCLA – Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh
USC – De’Anthony Melton, Jonah Matthews, Elijah Stewart, Jordan McLaughlin, Chimezie Metu
Key Stats:
Lonzo Ball – 14.4 ppg, 8.2 asts, 5.6 rebs, 1.8 stls
Bryce Alford – 17.4 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.6 rpg, .810 FT%, .469 3FG%
TJ Leaf – 16.9 ppg, 9.0 rebs, .642 FG%, .512 3FG%
Player to Watch:
Aaron Holiday – Holiday has hit a bump in the Rosen in production burn with the sting of a loss to Arizona, look for the super sophomore to get his groove back against USC.
Prediction: UCLA 95 – USC 82